MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help to locate an elderly woman who got separated from her sister while riding a transit bus in Miami Beach.

According to Miami Beach Police, 83-year-old Elvia Sullivan got separated in the crowd inside the bus, at around 4 p.m., Sunday. She has not been seen since.

#MissingPerson: Have you seen Elvia? Please call MBPD @ 305.673.7901. pic.twitter.com/FUuzxNqkcA — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) September 17, 2018

Officials said Sullivan was last seen along the 1700 block of Meridian Avenue. She was wearing a blue blouse with blue and white long sleeves, black striped pants with red roses on it and black shoes. She also had a cane she uses for walking.

If you have any information, call Miami Beach Police at 305-673-7901 or 911.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.