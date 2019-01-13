DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a teenage girl who went missing in Doral.

According to Doral Police, 17-year-old Gabriella Llompart was last seen on Sunday.

The Doral Police Department is requesting anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gabriella Llompart, 17 yr’s of age to please call the DPD at 305-593-6699. pic.twitter.com/w2QoLsY34T — Doral Police Dept. (@DoralPolice) January 14, 2019

Investigators said she weighs 120 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a burgundy top and long black pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call Doral Police at 305-593-6699.

