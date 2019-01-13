DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a teenage girl who went missing in Doral.
According to Doral Police, 17-year-old Gabriella Llompart was last seen on Sunday.
Investigators said she weighs 120 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a burgundy top and long black pants.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call Doral Police at 305-593-6699.
