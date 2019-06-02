Search underway for missing Delray Beach boy

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for a 5-year-old boy who went missing in Delray Beach.

Officials said Caiden Williamson was last seen along the 3000 block of Angler Drive, Sunday.

PLEASE SHARE!#FLMissingChild Alert for 5yo B/M Caiden Williamson, 3'6", 45lbs, last seen in Delray Beach. May be w 34yo B/F Hilda Louis, 5'8", 115lbs. They may be in green 2009 Chrysler Sebring, Tennessee tag R8355L. Have info? Contact Delray Beach PD at 561-243-7800 or 911. pic.twitter.com/sKU6uzzPQ3 — FDLE (@fdlepio) June 3, 2019

Investigators said the child stand 3 feet 6 inches tall, weighs around 45 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said Williamson may be in the company of 34-year-old Hilda Louis.

Officials said Louis stands 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs around 115 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

The woman and the boy may be traveling in a green 2009 Chrysler Sebring with the Tennessee tag R8355L.

Officials urged anyone with information on their whereabouts to call FDLE at 1-888-FL-MISSING (356-4774) or contact Delray Beach Police at 561-243-7800.

