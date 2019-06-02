Search underway for missing Delray Beach boy

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for a 5-year-old boy who went missing in Delray Beach.
Officials said Caiden Williamson was last seen along the 3000 block of Angler Drive, Sunday.
Investigators said the child stand 3 feet 6 inches tall, weighs around 45 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
Authorities said Williamson may be in the company of 34-year-old Hilda Louis.
Officials said Louis stands 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs around 115 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.
The woman and the boy may be traveling in a green 2009 Chrysler Sebring with the Tennessee tag R8355L.
Officials urged anyone with information on their whereabouts to call FDLE at 1-888-FL-MISSING (356-4774) or contact Delray Beach Police at 561-243-7800.
