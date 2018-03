CUTLER BAY, Fla. (WSVN) — Police say a 13-year-old boy who went missing from his Cutler Bay home Tuesday has been found safe.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Malcolm McMillan left his residence, along the 9900 block of Southwest 194th Street, and never returned.

Police said he was safely located Friday.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.