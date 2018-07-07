COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (WSVN) — Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 13-year-old girl who went missing Friday night.

According to Coconut Creek Police, 13-year-old Giselle Calderon was last seen at around 11:45 p.m., after being dropped off at the entrance to the St. Andrews Apartments along the 5400 block of Lyons Road.

The Coconut Creek Police Department would like your help finding 13-year-old Giselle Calderon. She was last seen on July 6th at around 11:45 p.m. after being dropped off at the entrance to the St. Andrews apartments in the 5400 block of Lyons Road here in Coconut Creek. pic.twitter.com/BFOxZ25H1H — Coconut Creek Police Department (@CreekFamilyPD) July 8, 2018

Officials said the teen was last seen wearing blue basketball shorts, a tangerine tank top, and low-top, black and white Jordan sneakers.

Investigators said that Calderon apparently left the complex of her own accord, and there is no indication she is in any type of danger.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Coconut Creek Police at 954-973-6700.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.