Search underway for missing Coconut Creek boy

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for a 4-year-old boy who went missing in Coconut Creek.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Tanner Swears was last seen along the 5300 block of Northwest 55th Boulevard, Saturday.

Investigators said the child may be in the company of 55-year-old Stephen Swears.

Officials said Tanner has curly black hair, brown eyes and weighs around 39 pounds. Stephen stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs around 190 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said they may be traveling in a silver 2013 Ford Mustang with the Florida tag AIQZ45.

Investigators urged anyone with information about their whereabouts to contact FDLE at 1-888-FL-MISSING (356-4774) or Coconut Creek Police at 954-973-6700.

