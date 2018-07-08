Search underway for missing child with autism in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Lauderhill Police are conducting a search by air and on the ground for a 5-year-old child with autism who went missing in the area.

According to investigators, the child went missing along the 5100 block of Northwest 85th Avenue.

Bloodhounds will be used to search for the child.

Officials have not provided a physical description of the child or what they were wearing at the time of their disappearance.

If you have any information about the child’s whereabouts, call Lauderhill Police at 954-497-4700.

