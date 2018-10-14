Search underway for missing child abducted by parent

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hialeah Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a child who was reportedly abducted by one of his parents.

Officials said 7-year-old Roy Stephens III was taken from his father’s home along West Sixth Court and 23rd Street, around 8:30 a.m., Saturday.

The child is said to be with his mother, Rickquita Wright, without consent from the father, who holds legal custody.

Police said Wright, who resides in Georgia, arrived unannounced at the Hialeah residence and fled the scene with the 7-year-old while the father was distracted.

Wright is described as a 30-year-old female with black hair and brown eyes, weighing approximately 240 pounds and standing at 5 feet 7 inches.

She was last seen wearing a white Nike t-shirt and black tights.

Stephens is described as having black hair and brown eyes, weighing about 75 pounds and standing at 4 feet 7 inches. He is also said to suffer from asthma.

The 7-year-old was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue shorts.

The pair are said to be traveling in a Silver Toyota Corolla with an unknown Georgia tag.

Officials said the vehicle was additionally occupied by two unknown males and an unknown female.

Authorities urged anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact Hialeah Police at (305) 687-2525 or contact Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

