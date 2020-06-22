Search underway for missing BSFR firefighter

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a missing Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue firefighter.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, James Vonminden was last seen at around 5:30 p.m. Friday, disoriented, near the area of Randolph Siding Road and Alexander Run, Jupiter Farms and has not been seen or heard from since.

Help us find our missing Brother, Firefighter Jim Vonminden. Please share and distribute this information on your social media. pic.twitter.com/Di5B0uPk9x — Broward, IAFF L4321 (@iaff4321) June 22, 2020

Vonminden stands 5 feet 11 inches, and weighs about 210 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, dark-colored shorts and sandals.

Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue has confirmed that Vonminden works as a firefighter for the department.

The Broward County Professional Firefighters and Paramedics Association issued a statement regarding Vonminden’s disappearance that reads:

“The situation at hand is absolutely heartbreaking! With each passing day that Jim is not home safely with his wife and son, only confirms our mission. The Broward County Professional Firefighters and Paramedics will not rest until Jim is found! We appreciate all of the volunteers that have been reaching out to help us. If you have any information that can help us, please contact Palm Beach Sheriff Office (PBSO).”

If you have any information on Vonminden’s whereabouts, call the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office at (561) 688 3000, or 911.

