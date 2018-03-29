Search underway for missing boy last seen in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 11-year-old boy last seen in Pompano Beach, Monday.

According to officials, Justin Williams was last seen at around 6 p.m. along the 300 block of Northwest Seventh Street. At the time, he was wearing a red shirt, red shorts and blue shoes.

Justin stands about 5 feet tall, weighs about 100 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

BSO NEEDS HELP FINDING 11-YEAR-OLD BOY | Broward County https://t.co/8GuQQrcnit pic.twitter.com/WNJ5MIITkw — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) March 29, 2018

Anyone with information about the boy’s location is asked to contact BSO Missing Persons Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or Broward County’s Regional Communications at 954-764-4357.

