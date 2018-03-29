Search underway for missing boy last seen in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 11-year-old boy last seen in Pompano Beach, Monday.
According to officials, Justin Williams was last seen at around 6 p.m. along the 300 block of Northwest Seventh Street. At the time, he was wearing a red shirt, red shorts and blue shoes.
Justin stands about 5 feet tall, weighs about 100 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about the boy’s location is asked to contact BSO Missing Persons Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or Broward County’s Regional Communications at 954-764-4357.
Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.