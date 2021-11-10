MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A search is underway for a boater who has been missing for hours in Miami Beach.

Reynier Marino was reported missing late Tuesday night after his boat was found along the Julia Tuttle Causeway a few hours after taking it into the water.

Loved ones have identified Marino as an experienced and avid boater.

They said Marino left from Pelican Harbor Marina at around 7 p.m. to test out a boat.

He had just sold the boat and the new boat owner was waiting for him at the marina.

After some time went by, the new boat owner started calling others.

That’s when two of Marino’s friends went out to look for him and found the boat.

The boat had some damage to the front.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials towed the boat back to the marina and have been searching for Marino since.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.