MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a student at Barry University who went missing this weekend.

According to Miami Shores Police, 19-year-old Priscilla Torres was last seen on campus, where she lives in a dorm, on Friday.

Investigators said she was last heard from on Saturday just after 4:20 a.m., when she texted a friend that she was on the way to the friend’s house, also located in Miami Shores jurisdiction.

Torres stands 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs about 300 pounds, and has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Torres was driving a white Nissan Sentra with the Florida tag HZBU86.

It is unknown what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact Miami Shores Police Detective Natasha McKay at 305-305-759-2468 or Natasha.McKay@mspd.org.

