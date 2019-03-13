Search underway for missing 11-year-old in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police are seeking the public’s help in locating an 11-year-old girl who was reported missing.

Angelica Hernandez was last seen at Mater Academy East Charter High School along Southwest First Street and Ninth Avenue, Wednesday afternoon.

Police have been canvassing the area around Southwest First Street and 10th Avenue, Wednesday night. K-9 hounds are also on the scene.

We need your assistance in locating 11 year-old Angelica Hernandez. She was last seen this afternoon, at 998 S.W. 1 St. She was wearing a red sweater, blue pants, red shoes and a pink backpack. If you know her whereabouts please call 305-579-6111. pic.twitter.com/dhbb3fXgku — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) March 14, 2019

Hernandez is described as a black female with black hair and brown eyes, standing at 5 feet and weighing 90 pounds.

The 11-year-old was said to be wearing a red sweater, blue pants, red shoes and a pink backpack.

Hernandez has had a history of running away in the past. There is currently no indication that she could be in danger.

If you have any information, please contact the Miami Police Department at 305-579-3449 or 305-603-6300.

