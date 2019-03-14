Search underway for Miramar bank robber

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities are seeking the public’s help in their search for a man who robbed a bank in Miramar.

The FBI released surveillance stills of the subject at the Chase branch along Pembroke Road, near Hiatus Road, just after 11:15 a.m., Thursday.

The subject could be seen wearing a black hat, a black shirt and glasses. He was also seen carrying a duffel bag.

Officials said he walked in and approached a teller demanding cash. He fled with an undisclosed sum of money.

No one was hurt.

If you have any information on the robber’s whereabouts, call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

