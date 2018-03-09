MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a tire slasher in the Florida Keys.

Surveillance video captured the male subject slashing the tire of a Jeep and taking off, March 2.

According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, the crime took place along 20th Street, on Lot 15, in Marathon.

Investigators said the perpetrator may be driving a white Ford F-350-type truck with Dually rims.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Monroe County Crime Stoppers at 800-346-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

