HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hialeah Police is searching for a man who allegedly hit police officers with his car in three separate incidents.

In the most recent incident, officers responded to a suspicious vehicle at an Ocean Bank branch along West Fourth Avenue, Friday.

Investigators said Mario Ramon Echemendia used his vehicle as a weapon, striking the law enforcer and his cruiser. Officials said he drove over sidewalks and nearly struck pedestrians as he fled the scene.

The condition of the injured officer is unknown.

Police said most incidents took place in Hialeah, but the suspect is also wanted for similar incidents in other parts of Miami-Dade County.

Echemendia, who was arrested on cocaine trafficking charges on Jan. 2, is currently out on bond.

If caught, he will face multiple charges, including aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, fleeing and eluding, and criminal mischief.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

