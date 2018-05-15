Search underway for man who allegedly exposed himself to teen in Sunrise

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Sunrise Police are searching for a man they say exposed himself to a 13-year-old girl.

Police released a sketch of the man who they say exposed himself to the teen in a residential neighborhood near Northwest 58th Terrace and 16th Place, May 9.

The man is said to be between 20 and 30 years old, approximately 6 feet tall and has short twists in his hair.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.