Search underway for man suspected in Pompano Beach bank robbery

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - FBI officials are looking for a man suspected of robbing a bank in Pompano Beach, Tuesday afternoon.

The robber was seen entering a PNC Bank branch near Southwest 27th Avenue and West Atlantic Boulevard, just after 1:20 p.m.. He then approached a teller and demanded money.

Officials said the robber took off with an undisclosed sum of cash.

Pictures of the crime showed he was wearing a red shirt and black hat.

If you have any information on this subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000

