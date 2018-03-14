Search underway for man reported missing in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man who had recently arrived in South Florida.

According to Miami Beach Police, Dimitris Katrivos went missing on March 7.

The 33-year-old was last seen in Miami Beach. Some of his belongings were found along 10th Street and Ocean Drive.

Officials said Katrivos relocated to South Florida from Maryland in February for a job opportunity.

Police confirmed that Katrivos has bipolar disorder and schizophrenia — and has not been taking his medication.

#MissingPerson: Have you seen Dimitris? Please call MBPD at 305.673.7901 pic.twitter.com/ZMI2du5aM4 — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) March 14, 2018

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Miami Beach Police at 305-673-7901.

