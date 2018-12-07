DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man in connection with the theft of four vehicles from a dealership in Davie.

According to Davie Police, Hector J. Colon was a porter who signed four cars out of the Rick Case Hyundai off Interstate 75 and Griffin Road, and never returned them.

Investigators said the theft took place between June 26 and July 18.

Where are you Hector J. Colon? You were the last person to sign out 4 cars that didn't return to Rick Case Hyundai. Give us a call so that we can sort this situation out. If you know where Hector is you can give us a call also. #DaviePolice 954-693-8200 pic.twitter.com/e2l2fOmEeF — Davie Police Dept. (@DaviePolice) December 7, 2018

Officials said Colon was working for Pinnacle Valet and had been subcontracted by the dealership. He was the last person to sign out all stolen vehicles and was later fired.

However, police said, Colon is only wanted for questioning at this point.

If you have any information about this theft, call Davie Police at 954-693-8200.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.