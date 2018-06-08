MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a man who, they said, broke into and ransacked a home in Miami, Tuesday morning.

Surveillance cameras captured the subject walking through the front gate, then going to the right side of the residence located near Southwest 19th Road and Third Avenue, just before 7:30 a.m.

City of Miami Police detectives believe he climbed up onto the master bedroom balcony to get into the house.

Officials said the perpetrator ransacked the home but did not steal anything.

Further investigation uncovered the victim’s front gate, master bedroom balcony door and side door leading to the living room were all unlocked at the time of the break-in.

Police said the subject stands between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 8 inches tall, has short black hair and was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and white shorts.

If you have any information on this break-in, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

