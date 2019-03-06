Search underway for man in connection to burglary on FIU campus

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida International University Police Department is hoping to find a man in connection with a burglary at the campus in West Miami-Dade.

Police said the man is wanted for questioning regarding a burglary that occurred at the Modesto A. Maidique Campus along Southwest Eighth Street, Wednesday.

Electronics valued at $15,000 were reportedly stolen from the campus, according to officials.

Police said the man was last seen getting into a black Mercedes that was driven by an unknown male.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

