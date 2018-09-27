Search underway for man in attempted Homestead abduction

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Three siblings said a man attempted to abduct them on their way to school in Homestead.

Police are now looking for the man the children said began following behind them as they walked to Gateway Environmental K-8 Learning Center along Southeast 18th Avenue and Canal Drive, on Sept. 13.

According to officials, the siblings said the man asked if they needed a ride and trailed behind them until they arrived at their school.

The children then alerted school officials after the man took off in a gray Nissan Altima.

If you have any information on this subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

