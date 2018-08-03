CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a man seen on surveillance trying to break into several cars in Cutler Bay.

A security camera captured the subject walking up to the front door of a home in the area of Southwest 215th Street and 89th Avenue, July 10.

He is then later seen attempting to open the doors of several parked cars in the driveway.

If you have any information on this would-be car burglar’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

