Search underway for man caught on video mistreating pelican in Key West

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for the man in a viral video that allegedly shows animal cruelty in Key West.

Shared more than 500 times, the clip shows the man pretending to feed a pelican. When the bird opens its mouth, the man is seen jumping into the water, appearing to land on the bird.

His friends can be heard laughing as he is seen grabbing the stunned bird before it bites his face and flies away.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigators said the man also posted this photo of him holding what appears to be an endangered Key deer.

Florida Fish and Wildlife officials said the incident is under review by its Division of Law Enforcement.

If you have any information on this man’s whereabouts, call Monroe County Crime Stoppers at 800-346-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

