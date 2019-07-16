Search underway for man accused of firing stray bullet that killed teen outside restaurant near MIA

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of firing a stray bullet that killed a teen outside of a restaurant near Miami International Airport.

Investigators said 25-year-old Osniel Perez de la Osa is wanted in the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Ana Alvarez-Hernandez on July 7.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of the 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant along Northwest 57th Avenue near Perimeter Road.

According to police, Osniel got into an argument with another man, which then led him to fire the stray bullet that struck and killed Alvarez-Hernandez.

Investigators are looking into the possibility that Perez de la Osa may have fled the country to Cuba.

The 25-year-old is described as armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

