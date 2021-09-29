PALMETTO BAY, Fla. (WSVN) – Police officers have started a search for a man accused of attempting to rape a woman who was walking alone in Palmetto Bay.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the incident happened in the area of Southwest 168th Street and 91st Avenue, at around 10:30 a.m., Wednesday.

Officers said a man armed with a knife came out of a field, grabbed a woman, started to drag her into the field behind some bushes and tried to take her clothes off.

The woman, police said, was able to fight off the man and run away from the area.

“Once officers were advised of the incident, they immediately came to the scene,” said Miami-Dade Police detective Artemis Colome. “They located where the incident occurred and have been canvassing the area ever since.”

Aerial footage from 7Skyforce captured detectives in the field as they searched for clues.

“The victim described the subject to be a Black male, tall, thin build and wearing all dark clothing, including a facial mask, a ski-type mask, that was also black in color,” Colome said.

The incident happened down the street from two schools, which were both placed under a Code Yellow lockdown at around noon.

