Search underway for man accused in NW Miami-Dade fatal shooting

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man they believe is a suspected killer in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Terrance Byrd shot and killed James Lawrence on April 5.

Surveillance cameras captured the suspect in the area of Northwest 12th Avenue and 87th Street.

Officers were in the area at the time of the shooting. Police said officers observed a male identified as Lawrence running toward them with gunshot wounds, and that’s when they rendered aid.

Lawrence died from his injuries at Ryder Trauma Center.

Police said Byrd is armed and dangerous. He remains at large.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.