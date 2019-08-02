Search underway for Lauderdale Lakes convenience store robber caught on camera

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who was caught on camera robbing a convenience store in Lauderdale Lakes.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 19th Street Food Stop, located in the area of Northwest 19th Street and 36th Terrace, on July 24.

In newly released surveillance footage, the man could be seen waiting at the counter with no employee on the other side.

Employees identified the subject as a frequent customer nicknamed “Pitbull.”

After looking around for other people, Pitbull could be seen jumping over the counter.

Store clerk Morgan Lefevre then runs up to him and tries to get him to leave the area, but he pushes her away and continues to move toward the cash register.

“It was like he was shocked, like scared,” said Lefevre, “so he went over toward the back, over there to the left to go to get the Lotto drawer.”

As the employee confronts Pitbull and tries to get him to leave, he could be seen pushing her away and grabbing a money pouch from under the register.

“I pushed him ’cause that’s the government people’s [money], so I wasn’t going to let that get took,” said Lefevre, “so he started hitting me and pushing me, and he had — I don’t know what he hit me with, but right here [in my neck] was like burning and stuff. All right here was red and hurt and swollen.”

He then flees from the scene as the store clerk chases after him.

Lefevre said her boyfriend chased the man down the street and hit him with a rock but headed back to the store after he saw Pitbull was around other people believed to be his friends.

He is described as a man between 20 to 30 years of age and of Haitian decent.

He stands approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall and has a stocky build with a slight belly.

The clerk said Pitbull has previously asked for employment at the store.

If you have any information on this convenience store robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

