MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are looking for the person behind a home invasion in Miami, Monday afternoon.

According to City of Miami Police, the armed thief came in through the unlocked back door of a house near North Miami Avenue and Northwest 35th Street.

Investigators said the male subject stole a chain and other jewelry.

Police said the perpetrator stands between 5 feet 8 inches and 6 feet tall and has a thin build. He was wearing a black hoodie and camouflage shorts at the time of the incident.

If you have any information on this home invasion, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.