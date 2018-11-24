HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are looking for a man in connection to several violent crimes in Homestead, including some of a domestic nature.

According to Homestead Police, 34-year-old Romualdo Mojica attacked his wife at her job on Monday. When her co-workers attempted to intervene, he attacked them as well.

Since that incident, investigators said, Mojica has had several run-ins with authorities but has been able to evade police and remain at large.

Police indicated they consider Mojica armed and dangerous.

“He’s wanted for aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and battery,” said Homestead Police Detective Fernando Morales. “As the days have gone, and the occurrences that he’s had with other agencies, there’s a possibility that he might have other charges.”

Officials said Mojica may have shaved his beard.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

