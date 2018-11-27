Search underway for hit-and-run driver in NW Miami-Dade crash; 2 hurt

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who took off running after a multi-vehicle crash in Northwest Miami-Dade that sent two people to the hospital.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, four vehicles were involved in this crash in the area of Okeechobee Road and Northwest 118th Avenue, at around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.

One of the drivers involved abandoned his vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the victims to the hospital with minor injuries.

Officials partially blocked off the roadway while they investigated. It has since reopened to traffic.

If you have any information on this hit-andrun, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

