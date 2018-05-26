HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating the man who, they said, robbed a bank in Hialeah, Saturday morning.

According to the FBI, the subject entered the Regions Bank branch at 4375 E. 4th Ave. just after 9:30 a.m. and demanded money from an employee.

Officials said the robber fled the scene with an undisclosed sum of cash.

There were customers inside the bank at the time, but no one was hurt.

If you have any information on this bank robbery, call the FBI at (754) 703-2000 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

