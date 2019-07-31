Search underway for gunman who shot teen in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a gunman who shot a teen in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the shooting along Northwest 171st Street and 42nd Avenue, around 9:45 p.m., Tuesday.

Rescue crews transported the teen to Jackson Memorial Hospital after he was shot in the back.

The teen remains at the hospital in stable condition.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

