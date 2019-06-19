Search underway for gunman who shot cat with BB gun near Fort Lauderdale

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a gunman reportedly responsible for shooting a cat with a BB gun.

Officials said the cat was shot near Fort Lauderdale in the area of Southwest 19th Street and Gardenia Road on May 27.

The cat’s owner took him to the vet, where X-rays showed a pellet was lodged near the animal’s spine.

The cat had some breathing trouble but is now on the road to recovery after the pellet was safely removed.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

