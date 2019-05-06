Search underway for gunman in robbery, carjacking at Pompano Beach park

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for an armed man who, they said, robbed and carjacked a man and a woman at a park in Pompano Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the victims met at Apollo Park, located at 1580 NW 3rd Ave., at around 1:15 a.m., April 29.

“The woman was actually braiding the man’s hair, and that’s why they were at the park when they were approached by the suspect,” said BSO spokesperson Joy Oglesby.

Investigators released a sketch of the subject, who was wearing a hoodie at the time of the incident.

Oglesby said the robber was quick to pull out a gun. She said the female victim was terrified throughout the ordeal because he kept the firearm pointed at her.

“He then stole the woman’s car keys. He left with her 2006 blue Pontiac Vibe and her purse that was in the car,” she said. “Fortunately for both of the victims, they were able to get away with their lives, which matters most.”

The Pontiac’s Florida tag is 038QIP.

Detectives said the gunman is between the ages of 28 and 40 years old, stands about 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs around 145 to 160 pounds and has a medium build.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

