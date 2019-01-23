Search underway for gunman in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is searching for a gunman accused of shooting another man.

Surveillance video showed two men fist fighting near a McDonald’s along Northeast First Street and Brickell Avenue, on Jan. 3.

Police said one of the men then shot the other before fleeing from the scene on foot.

Rescue crews transported the wounded man to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.