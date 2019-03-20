Search underway for gunman in fatal Pembroke Pines shooting

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the gunman in a fatal shooting that left one dead in Pembroke Pines.

Ameer Mustafa was found shot to death along Southwest Seventh Street and 18th Avenue, around 4:50 a.m., on Jan. 15.

A $25,000 reward is being offered to anybody with information surrounding the death of Mustafa.

Broward County Crime Stoppers will pay up to $3,000 while an additional reward of $22,000 is being offered by anonymous donors.

If you have any information on this fatal shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for the reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.