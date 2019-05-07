Search underway for gunman in fatal Miami shooting

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a gunman in a Miami shooting that left a man dead.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene in the area of Northwest Second Avenue and 59th Street, just before 4 p.m., Tuesday.

“It was in reference to shots being heard fired in the area,” said Miami Police Officer Kiara Delva. “They did locate an adult male who appeared to have suffered from gunshot wounds.”

7News cameras captured SWAT tanks, helicopters and K-9 units working to locate the shooter.

“We are conducting a house-to-house search with SWAT as well as K-9,” said Delva.

A witness told 7News he watched a man run through yards as police pursued.

Rescue crews transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Miami Edison Senior High School and iTech Magnet High School were temporarily on lockdown as a precaution.

A perimeter has been set up from Northwest First Avenue through Third Avenue from 57th Street through 60th Street.

More than 12 hours into the investigation, the scene remained active with investigators focusing on two vehicles in the area.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes while the search continues.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

