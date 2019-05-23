Search underway for Fort Lauderdale bank robber

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI has released surveillance footage in hopes of identifying a man accused of robbing a Fort Lauderdale bank.

The man could be seen in the footage wearing sunglasses and a hat to disguise himself at the TD Bank near Northwest Sixth Way and 62nd Street, around 2:45 p.m., Thursday.

Officials said the man demanded an undisclosed amount of money from a bank employee.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

