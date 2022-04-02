MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 76-year-old woman who went missing in Miami.

Susana Caballero was last seen around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, in the Coral Way area.

She stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes.

Caballero was also last seen wearing a blue green shirt and dark green pants.

Authorities said Caballero suffers from Alzheimer’s.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Miami Police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.