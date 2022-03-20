LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly woman who went missing in Lauderhill.

According to Lauderhill Police, 78-year-old Ruby Harris was last seen walking away from her home near the 4200 block of Northwest 25th Street around 12:30 p.m., Saturday.

Surveillance video obtained shows her carrying a handbag over her right shoulder, walking along Northwest 25th Street going westbound.

Harris stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 120 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a brown hat, a flowery shirt and skirt.

Harris also has Alzheimers.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Richard Clarke at (954) 497-4713.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.