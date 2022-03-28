NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities need the public’s help finding a dangerous driver that struck a man crossing a street and left a dog to die in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Police released surveillance video showing a car that, they said, was involved in the hit-and-run that happened on March 9, around 11:30 p.m.

The incident took place in the area of Northwest 95th Street and 20th Avenue.

According to police, 39-year-old Darrell Williams was trying to secure a loose dog while crossing 20th Avenue, when a Nissan Altima crashed into both of them.

The driver made a U-turn, stopped briefly and then took off without trying to help or call 911.

Williams suffered serious injuries. The dog died.

If you have any information on this crash, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

