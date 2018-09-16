MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash in Miramar that left a man dead.

According to investigators, the crash happened just after 2 a.m. on Sunday, along the 9500 block of Miramar Parkway.

Police said the victim, identified as 26-year-old Antonio Gort, was traveling at high speed on the eastbound lanes when he was sideswiped by another vehicle, causing to veer left into the median and crash into a tree.

The impact caused Gort’s black 2015 Audi sedan to catch fire.

The driver of the second vehicle fled the scene before people could get there.

An investigation has now been opened and police are searching for the driver.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

