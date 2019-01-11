DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Davie Police are seeking the public’s help in tracking down a dirt bike rider who blocked one of the agency’s squad cars.

Newly released footage shows a group riding illegally as they swarmed a Davie Police cruiser at the intersection of State Road 7 and Southwest 51st Street, back in December.

Police said one of the riders blocked the door, preventing the officer from exiting the vehicle.

If you recognize him, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

