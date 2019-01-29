Search underway for burglar in Miami Shores

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man seen burglarizing a Miami Shores home.

Surveillance photos showed the armed burglar inside the residence along Northwest 97th Street and North Miami Avenue, around 10:44 a.m., on Jan. 15.

Officials said the man entered through an unlocked window and stole two guns.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

