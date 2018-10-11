Search underway for burglar in Davie, Weston cellphone store break-ins

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a serial burglar who targeted a Sprint store in Davie and a T-Mobile store in Weston.

Surveillance video showed the thief as he broke into two difference cellphone stores on the same night, and police said he was in and out in minutes.

Davie Police released video footage taken on Oct. 1 that showed the subject throwing what appears to be a rock through the glass doors of the Sprint store at around 5:36 a.m.

About an hour later, surveillance cameras at the T-Mobile in Weston showed the subject kicking in the glass door before entering at 6:22 a.m.

The alarm went off at the T-Mobile near Saddle Club Road and Indian Trace, but the burglar kept ripping off cellphone after cellphone.

“I was in disbelief, completely,” said the owner of the Weston store.

At one point, he pulled off the entire display of cellphones, which fell to the floor.

“Everything was on the floor,” said the store owner. “There was glass outside, and inside, this entire wall was destroyed. Phones were broken, and one of the tablets was broken.”

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said he took off with about $4,000 worth of merchandise from the Weston store.

One hour earlier, cameras captured the subject sitting outside the Sprint store before ripping it off.

He also threw a rock at the door before entering, rummaging through drawers and the back room.

All the phones he was after were locked up in a safe, and that’s when he began to grab stacks of boxes, including a wireless speaker system on the display floor. Before he could get away, he dropped them outside and went back for more.

Before he fled, surveillance cameras were able to capture clear video of the subject’s face.

“He looks straight up at the cameras to see where they were, and with that and the fingerprints, I think, it’s perfectly obviously that he’s going to get caught,” the Weston store’s owner.

If you know who this thief is, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

