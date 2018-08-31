OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who was caught on surveillance video robbing two Broward County businesses at gunpoint.

The security footage shows the subject at the Domino’s Pizza located at 1436 E. Atlantic Blvd. in Pompano Beach on Wednesday, just before 11 p.m. The video shows him chasing an employee around the business and into the back office where, officials said, he stole cash.

Just after midnight on Friday, the same subject is seen threatening a clerk with a gun at the 7-Eleven at 600 E. Oakland Park Blvd. in Oakland Park. Investigators said he took off with cash from the register.

If you recognize him, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

