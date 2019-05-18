Search underway for boy last seen at Miami Beach Senior High

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police are asking for the public’s help in their search for a boy believed to have run away.

According to investigators, the boy, whom they only referred to as William, was last seen Thursday at Miami Beach Senior High.

#MissingChild – Endangered Runaway: Have you seen William? He was last seen on 5/16/2019 at Miami Beach Senior High. Please call MBPD at 305.673.7900 with any information. pic.twitter.com/Uy9CJq9Gfv — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) May 18, 2019

Saturday afternoon, the department tweeted out a photo of William, but detectives have not provided his age, physical description or last name.

Detectives believe believe William ran away. They do not believe foul play was involved in his disappearance.

Officials urged anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Miami Beach Police at 305-673-7900.

