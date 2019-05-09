Search underway for bank robber in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal agents are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a man accused of robbing a Pompano Beach bank.

Surveillance cameras captured the man demanding money from a teller at a Chase bank near South Pompano Parkway and Powerline Road, Thursday afternoon.

If you have any information on this bank robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.